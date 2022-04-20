Guess What? Your Lips Lose Color As You Age — But Here's What You Can Do

At the end of the day, you cannot delay age. With time, your lips may appear less rosy than they did when you were young—that's natural and OK! If it bothers you, however, you can always rock a bold, red lip or find your favorite "my lip, but better" balm in your exact shade (or, rather, the youthful-looking shade you're after) to add some color back to your pout. Clean options typically come loaded with hydrating ingredients as well, so you're effectively piling on moisture at the same time—which, we noted above, can help your lips look plumper and more vibrant.