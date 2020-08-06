Essentially, your "my lip, but better" shade matches your lip color perfectly while adding just a touch more intensity. It's "that perfect nude or mauvey shade that can go with any look, any day," according to makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran. A staple to top off that subtle, "no-makeup look," it's as if your natural lip color was expertly crafted and manufactured into a creamy, velvety formula to enhance your pout. Hence my lip, but better.