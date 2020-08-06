4 Quick Tips To Find Your "My Lip, But Better" Shade, From Makeup Artists
As far as natural lip looks go, a simple swipe of lip balm sometimes doesn't cut it, especially if you're looking for a wash of color without dialing up too much drama. Enter: the "my lip, but better" shade—a term commonly used by beauty enthusiasts to describe the lip color that simultaneously enhances your pout and has people wondering how you keep your lips naturally looking like velvet.
But how do you know which "natural" color is right for your lips? Not to fret: We enlisted the help of three makeup artists to learn how to discover that perfect "my lip, but better" shade. Peek at their expert tips, below.
First, what is your "my lip, but better" color?
Essentially, your "my lip, but better" shade matches your lip color perfectly while adding just a touch more intensity. It's "that perfect nude or mauvey shade that can go with any look, any day," according to makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran. A staple to top off that subtle, "no-makeup look," it's as if your natural lip color was expertly crafted and manufactured into a creamy, velvety formula to enhance your pout. Hence my lip, but better.
How to find your perfect natural shade.
First things first: Lip color varies depending on the person, so of course a "my lip, but better" shade won't be the same for every natural look. Some have naturally pink, pale, brown, or darker lips, and some individuals even have two-toned lips—which may require a bit more blending (more on that later).
To find what that perfect color looks like for you, mind these four expert tips:
- Take a first pass at your lips, then go a bit darker: The first step is to, well, take a look at your lips. You'll want your most natural lip color to be very close to what you see in the mirror, says makeup artist Fatimot Isadare. To add that touch of intensity, she recommends opting for a shade slightly darker than your actual lip color: "That way you have a bit of definition, but it's still a natural, no-fuss look," she says. "Sometimes if you choose the exact color of your lips or a little lighter, it looks a little pasty."
- Check the inside of your mouth: Makeup artist Jenny Patinkin suggests peeking at the underside of your lips or gums to find the best color match. "There's a ton of blood flow inside the mouth, and it's easy to see the contrast between your lips and what's next to them," she notes.
- Mind your undertones: Ah, the fundamental task of identifying your undertones. There are a number of tips and tricks to decipher yours (the popular vein test, the white T-shirt test, the jewelry test—the list goes on), and depending on your findings, you might opt for a peachy, neutral-pink, brown, or berry color. Again, it's not the be-all and end-all (there's certainly room for trial and error here), but determining your natural flush can help you decide what shades suit your lips. And remember: Products that are technically the same color can have slightly different undertones, so you may have to test a few options before finding the perfect match for your pout.
- Perhaps lean on liner: Especially if you're searching for your natural shade in a liquid or matte finish, Jaikaran says a good lip liner can provide a more seamless blend. "Something to keep in mind, especially if your lips are two-toned," she adds. If liner's not your thing, Patinkin suggests opting for a product with a sheer or satin finish; that little bit of sheen on your lips can replicate your natural definition.
The takeaway.
For a color that matches your lips so well, there's a bit to consider before slapping on any ol' shade that seems right upon first glance. It shouldn't be too grueling (trial and error can be fun, no?), but feel free to use these quick tips to ultimately find The One.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.