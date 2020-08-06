As far as natural lip looks go, a simple swipe of lip balm sometimes doesn't cut it, especially if you're looking for a wash of color without dialing up too much drama. Enter: the "my lip, but better" shade—a term commonly used by beauty enthusiasts to describe the lip color that simultaneously enhances your pout and has people wondering how you keep your lips naturally looking like velvet.

But how do you know which "natural" color is right for your lips? Not to fret: We enlisted the help of three makeup artists to learn how to discover that perfect "my lip, but better" shade. Peek at their expert tips, below.