The key to shopping for makeup online? Identify your undertones. Your undertones say a lot about what shades might look best on you—from warm, neutral, to cool formulas. Consider the trusty “vein test,” where you check the color of the veins lining the inside of your wrists. This area doesn’t get a lot of sun exposure and the veins are closer to the surface of the skin, so you can better gauge the color.

Here’s the verdict: If your veins are green, you likely have warm undertones. “Which means the skin has hints of gold or yellow,” says Donya Fozoonmayeh, head data scientist at clean beauty e-tailer NakedPoppy. If you’ve got bluish-purple veins, you probably have cool undertones with hints of pink and blue in your skin. As for blueish-green veins? You likely have neutral undertones—these skin tones have hints of pink, red, gold, and blue, says Fozoonmayeh.

Let’s say you’re in the market for a striking red lip (hey, we may be in quarantine, but sometimes a playful pop of color can help separate the days): If you have warm undertones, you’ll want to opt for an orangey-red tinge, while those with cool undertones should look for a blue-toned red. Of course, it isn’t entirely foolproof; there are some slight nuances, as every person’s skin tone is unique. But you can definitely use your veins as a guide.