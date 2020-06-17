When it comes to nighttime skin care routines, using heavier, more potent formulas can help you make the most out of your beauty sleep. Allow us to remind you: The skin is more permeable at night, so it’s best to seal in tons of moisture before you snooze. But one area we may forget to tend to is the lips—similar to how you might opt for a thicker night cream to lock in moisture, our lips require that same level of TLC.

Consider a lip mask, the unsung hero for a baby-smooth pout. Heavier in consistency, these formulas are meant to hydrate parched lips all night long—all you have to do is catch Z’s. You can technically wear them out and about as well (some treatments are daytime-friendly, you’ll see), but try the overnight route with these 11 clean options. Trust us, you’ll have supple, soft lips well before your morning coffee.