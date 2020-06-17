These Are The 11 Best Lip Masks Of 2020, So You Can Wake Up To A Baby-Smooth Pout
When it comes to nighttime skin care routines, using heavier, more potent formulas can help you make the most out of your beauty sleep. Allow us to remind you: The skin is more permeable at night, so it’s best to seal in tons of moisture before you snooze. But one area we may forget to tend to is the lips—similar to how you might opt for a thicker night cream to lock in moisture, our lips require that same level of TLC.
Consider a lip mask, the unsung hero for a baby-smooth pout. Heavier in consistency, these formulas are meant to hydrate parched lips all night long—all you have to do is catch Z’s. You can technically wear them out and about as well (some treatments are daytime-friendly, you’ll see), but try the overnight route with these 11 clean options. Trust us, you’ll have supple, soft lips well before your morning coffee.
KNC Beauty Kiss My Lips All-Natural, Collagen-Infused Lip Mask
We can’t have a list of lip masks without mentioning KNC beauty up top. The founder, Kristen Noel Crawley, fell in love with lip masks on a trip to Tokyo—and thus, KNC beauty was born. The brand now features balms and eye masks, too, but their lip mask remains the star. For good reason, too: The all-natural formula features collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and glycerin—all necessary ingredients to wake up to a full, hydrated pout.
Kiss My Lips All-Natural, Collagen-Infused Lip Mask, KNC Beauty ($25)
Tarte SEA Jelly Glaze Anytime Lip Mask
For those in the market for an all-day (and night) lip mask, this vegan option is just for you. Tinted, sheer, with a jelly texture—it melts onto your lips and offers a hint of rosy color. Along with hyaluronic acid, jojoba and argan oil, and vegan squalane, it’ll leave your lips looking juicy.
SEA Jelly Glaze Anytime Lip Mask, Tarte ($14)
Primera Clean Berry Lip Mask
In terms of buttery, rich lip masks, this Primera number is top notch. Murumuru seed butter helps protect the lip's moisture barrier, while seaberry nourishes the lips to cushioned perfection. Slather on a generous dollop before hitting the hay.
Clean Berry Lip Mask, Primera ($20)
Mary Louise Cosmetics Soothing Eye and Lip Cream
We love a good multiple, and this soothing number doesn’t disappoint. The skin around the eyes and lips are both pretty thin, so they require similar levels of care. These hydrating ingredients (think hyaluronic acid, aloe juice, and vitamin E oil) leave your lips incredibly soft; left overnight when your skin is most permeable, and the benefits soar.
Soothing Eye and Lip Cream, Mary Louise Cosmetics ($17)
Kopari Coconut Melt
Another multitasker, yet this formula contains just one moisturizing ingredient: 100 percent pure, organic coconut oil. But this isn’t your average kitchen oil—the brand tested coconut oils from all over the world in order to discover the best quality product for the skin. Just be sure to do a patch test before slathering on all over the lip area: Coconut oil can cause breakouts for some acne-prone folks.
Coconut Melt, Kopari ($28)
BITE Beauty Agave+ Intensive Vegan Lip Mask
BITE Beauty is known for their luxurious lip formulas. Their mask features the brand’s signature agave nectar, along with açaí and mangosteen extract for a dose of antioxidants. The consistency is rather thick, but silky—perfect for locking in moisture as you catch Z’s.
Agave+ Intensive Vegan Lip Mask, BITE Beauty ($26)
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
This Tatcha number is chock-full of good-for-skin ingredients. Think: squalane, Japanese peach, and Japanese camellia oil, for a feather-light smoothing lip treatment. Massage a generous amount on your lips before bed, and wake up to a soft, supple, silky-looking pout.
The Kissu Lip Mask, Tatcha ($28)
Kari Gran Lip Whip Treatment Balm
This whipped balm is so velvety, you can practically feel it conditioning your lips after slathering on. A trifecta of oils help moisturize (castor oil, avocado oil, and sunflower oil), while the peppermint essential oil offers a subtle sting that can help naturally plump your pout.
Lip Whip Treatment Balm, Kari Gran ($20)
Jouer Cosmetics Overnight Conditioning & Repairing Lip Mask
Hyaluronic acid and shea butter are the stars of this overnight formula, along with vitamins E and C to stave off free radicals. But the best part? This mask simultaneously conditions and exfoliates: Lactic acid gently sloughs dead skin cells, so your lips remain baby-smooth.
Overnight Conditioning & Repairing Lip Mask, Jouer Cosmetics ($20)
patchology FlashPatch Lip Renewal 5 Minute Hydrogels
Another set of lip patches to add to the mix, these jelly lip masks provide ultra hydration. Ingredients like aloe vera and niacinamide instantly soothe a parched pout, while castor oil and green tea help protect and seal in moisture. Slap them on for as little as five minutes for a quick boost of moisture, or leave on overnight to really let the formula do its work.
FlashPatch Lip Renewal 5 Minute Hydrogels, patchology ($15)
Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Mask
This formula is 100 percent natural, with just the conditioning ingredients you need. Specifically, sweet almond oil is the workhorse—providing instant nourishment and that lovely, quintessential Burt’s Bees scent. Smooth on the sheet mask and let your nighttime routine feel a little more spa-grade.
Moisturizing Lip Mask, Burt's Bees ($2.39)
