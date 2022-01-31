Dry lips are a common nuisance. But between the cracking and peeling, dry lips can often be more than just uncomfortable—they can even start to feel a bit painful. Though there are the more recognizable reasons for dry lips, such as dehydration or sun exposure, there’s also a variety of other factors that could cause lips to feel chapped. Vitamin B and zinc deficiencies could cause lips to lose their moisture, while skin care conditions like eczema and contact dermatitis could also be the culprit. Heck, even certain lip balms can suck the moisture out of your skin and cause it to dry up.

Luckily, there are also a variety of ways to prevent and solve this skin care concern. Though we must admit, a lot of the issues can be resolved with the help of a good clean lip balm. Keep scrolling to check out all the different causes for dry lips and how to fix them!