I'm a married, 36-year-old woman, and I have finally begun to feel really good in my body. Ultimately, I want to get to a place where I just don't give a shit. I'm tired of giving so much of a shit for things that don't serve me. You know when you get to a point where you work so hard on a habit, you don't have to think about it anymore? That's where I want to be. If I continue to be softer and easier on myself overall, I'll continue to be in a better emotional place. It's a daily practice, it really is.