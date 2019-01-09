Before I was sober, I certainly went through phases of picking. For instance, in college, I would over-pluck my eyebrows. Technically that's trichotillomania behavior, or the obsession with pulling hair out, but this did not spiral out of control the way picking eventually did. My facial picking didn't become a full-fledged obsession until I stopped drinking.

Dermatillomania and trichotillomania are sister neuroses—they're body-focused repetitive behaviors, or "BFRBs" for short. As the picking started to take off, I didn't perceive it as THE issue. I wasn't aware of the terminology for a long time. I just thought I had really bad skin. I'd think, "What's wrong; why can't I find the right treatment?" I slowly realized over time that I was exacerbating things by touching or "scanning," the behavior that leads to a picking episode in which you are looking at your face or running your fingers over it, looking for something to pop.

Traveling happens to be a trigger for me because I want my skin to look a certain way in pictures or not have to worry about wearing cover-up, so I give myself permission to pick, thinking—with completely backward logic—I'm improving my skin, but then it inevitably spirals out of control. I had a really bad episode of picking two and a half years ago when I was on vacation. I remember waking up with painful scabs on my face and putting makeup on because I felt super self-conscious. I was anxious while having sex with my partner because I thought my makeup was coming off. It was miserable. Completely uncomfortable and not present whatsoever.

It took another vacation episode to realize that everything—my mood, my ability to participate—became completely wrapped up in my skin picking behavior. Sometimes I just wasn't willing to "do life" after a bad round of picking, and this was one of those times. I got to a friend's family house, bee-lined it to the bathroom, and completely destroyed my face. I got totally out of hand. I spent that whole vacation isolating. My face was in pain, with literal open wounds. What started out as a few minor blemishes, which would have gone unnoticed, became painful wounds. It was physically and emotionally so painful and exhausting. I was feeling so alone. At this point, I recognized my picking for what it was: a very specific brand of self-harm.