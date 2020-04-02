“Many factors can play a role in lip eczema,” Birnbaum explains. “If you have eczema elsewhere on your body, your lips can be an extension of that condition, in which your skin barrier is defective.” However, you don’t have to have eczema anywhere else on your body in order for it to show up on your lips. Sometimes, “lip eczema can be caused or worsened by lip licking,” Birnbaum says. “Patients with lip eczema try to moisten their lips by licking them, but it turns out this actually makes things worse as saliva is very irritating.”

Cold, dry climates can also exacerbate the symptoms of lip eczema by pulling even more moisture from the thin skin on the lips (second to the undereye area, the lips are the thinnest skin on your entire face).

Finally, other common causes of lip eczema include the overuse of lip balm that contains irritating or allergen-inducing ingredients, most commonly artificial ingredients or synthetic fragrance. Board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. notes that many ingredients found in toothpaste can have this affect. Or, another sneaky culprit, according to board-certified Alan Dattner, M.D., is tradittional nail polishes: The irritating ingredients can trigger contact dermatitis when we touch sensitive areas like our eyes and lips.