No matter the season, keeping my lips soft and supple is a constant struggle (frequent lip picker, here; anyone else?). And as those with a perennially dry pout know, a mere lip balm is not enough to prevent the chap. Do I have a trusted tube lurking in every corner of my apartment? Absolutely. But sometimes, you just need to pamper the lips with something extra.

Enter, the holy grail of lip care: Here, we’ve rounded up every single expert tip for how to get soft lips (finally!). Tried and tested, my baby-smooth pout and I can personally attest to each and every pointer.