Raise your hand if you have dry, chapped lips right now! Dry lips, for some, is a perennial issue, but there is something about winter that simply brings out the worst of it. Yes, between the indoor heat blasting (perhaps even a space heater involved) and the cold, dry weather outside, our skin tends to feel a bit rougher this time year.

As some sort of way to stave away the flakes and chaps, you likely have your go-to balm (or two or three or...) perpetually on hand. I can just imagine my own stash right now: sticks, tubes, and pots nestled away in bags, pockets, in junk drawers, or as WFH desk accoutrement.

Does this sound like you? Do you horde lippies and crayons in the hopes that if you just use them diligently, you'll be able to manage your dry lips? Well, hate to break it to you, but unless you are using your lip products correctly—and said lip products are formulated with the right blend of emollients and occlusives—no amount of reapplying is going to help.

Welcome to the art of lip layering.