You know skin care doesn’t stop at your chin—and in a perfect world, your body care routine would feel as second nature as washing your face—but oftentimes it just doesn’t happen. You become tired, busy, and life gets in the way—we get it! The skin on your body is generally thicker and more durable than that of your face, too, so you might not even notice it’s screaming for moisture until it’s itchy, flaky, and perennially dry.

If this sounds like you, may we suggest adding a body serum into your regimen? Don’t groan just yet: Yes, it’s an extra step in your skin care routine (sorry!), but it’s one that truly goes the extra mile—especially during the winter.