mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
How To Exfoliate Your Lips Like A Pro: Tips + 12 DIY Options To Choose From
|
Medically Reviewed How To Exfoliate Your Lips Like A Pro: Tips + 12 DIY Options To Choose From

How To Exfoliate Your Lips Like A Pro: Tips + 12 DIY Options To Choose From

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Keira Barr, M.D.
Medical review by Keira Barr, M.D.
Board-certified dermatologist
Keira Barr is a dual board-certified dermatologist and founder of the Resilient Health Institute.
Woman with glowing skin touching her lips

Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 23, 2020 — 23:04 PM

Flakes are no fun, no matter how you slice it. But there’s something especially frustrating about flaky, irritated lips: Your hydrating products don’t penetrate, makeup doesn’t glide on right, and, well, chapped lips can hurt. If it seems like your lips wither up mere minutes after sweeping on a lip balm, it might be time to buff away the dead skin. 

We’ve uncovered the best way to exfoliate your lips, plus 12 DIY ingredients for your most kissable pout.

Benefits of exfoliating your lips. 

There are a variety of reasons why you’d want to get scrubbing. We’ve highlighted a few: 

  • Helps alleviate a chapped pout: Ah, chapped lips. The bane of our existence throughout the chillier months. Other than drier weather, says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, founder of Dr. Loretta Skincare, it can happen for a number of reasons, including irritation from skin care products, toothpaste, and dental floss, or even licking your lips. If your flakes just won’t ease up, perhaps it’s time a lip scrub buff away those flecks. (Just remember to hydrate your lips after, as rubbing your lips raw can also result in a painful chap.) 
  • Smooths out lip lines: “Exfoliating your lips can be helpful if you’re starting to see some lip lines,” says Ciraldo. You know, those grooves and cracks etched into your lips that cause even the creamiest of lipsticks to crease. Regular exfoliation helps those bold lippies glide on with ease. 
  • Keeps lips looking full: Your lips thin as you age, thanks to a decline in collagen that’s responsible for keeping them looking plump. Exfoliating your pout stimulates circulation and blood flow, which spurs the production of that collagen and keeps them full.
Advertisement

How to exfoliate lips. 

Not only is lip exfoliation key for a soft pout, but it’s actually super easy to incorporate into your routine. Just four easy steps to baby-smooth success: 

  1. First, make sure your lips are dry and clean, free of any makeup or lip balm. 
  2. Grab your lip exfoliant (see below for options) and swipe a dime-sized dollop across your lips. 
  3. Rub the product on your lips in circular motions for a minute. “Remember to not over-exfoliate or scrub too hard, as the skin on your lips is delicate,” says cosmetic chemist Marisa Plescia, research scientist at clean beauty e-tailer NakedPoppy.
  4. Rinse with lukewarm water, and follow with a hydrating lip mask or lip balm.

DIY recipes & ready-made options.

In terms of lip exfoliants, there are two routes to explore: You can, of course, snag one of these clean market scrubs (everything from balm pots to stick formulas), or you can create one of your own. 

If you do decide to go the DIY route, all you need is some sort of physical exfoliant (duh) and an emollient. Just make sure the granules you choose aren’t too coarse and jagged (like walnut shells or sea salt), as the skin on and around your lips is quite thin and delicate. 

Rather, here are some fun, expert-approved options for each category: 

Advertisement

Exfoliants:

  • Finely ground white sugar
  • Finely ground brown sugar
  • Cinnamon (just be sure to do a patch test first, as cinnamon can cause irritation for some)
  • Coffee grounds
  • Ground oats or oat flour
  • Turmeric

Emollients:

  • Jojoba oil
  • Coconut oil
  • Sunflower oil
  • Olive oil
  • Almond oil
  • Avocado oil

Feel free to tinker with any of the above and mix and match to create your very own lip scrub. For example, you could cobble together a sugar-olive oil scrub, a cinnamon-jojoba oil confection, an oat flour-avocado oil mixture, and so on. 

Plescia also says you can add extra ingredients for additional skin benefits. “Try manuka honey,” she offers, “Which moisturizes, soothes, and offers antibacterial properties.” Here’s her favorite recipe of the moment: 

  1. Combine 1 Tbsp of coconut oil, 2 tsp granulated sugar, and ½ tsp manuka honey.
  2. Stir and mix well, then apply to the lip and rub gently in circular motions. 
  3. Rinse with lukewarm water, and follow with hydrating lip balm. 
Advertisement

How often should you exfoliate your lips?

Generally, Ciraldo recommends a regimen of once a week, working your way up to two or perhaps three sessions. It’s similar to how often you should exfoliate your face: Start weekly, then add in more if you can tolerate it. 

Although, “You definitely don't need to be exfoliating lips daily, as it can potentially dry out your lips,” Ciraldo adds, which—lo and behold—can lead to even more flakes and irritation. Again, the skin around your lips is much thinner—and therefore, more sensitive—than the other regions of your face (save for the eye area), so you definitely don’t want to overdo it. “Over-exfoliating your lips can lead to redness, swelling, sensitivity, or bleeding,” says Ciraldo. Um, ouch.

You should also take a peek at your skin care routine (really!) to make sure you’re not unintentionally over-exfoliating the lip areas—it’s easy for most products to transfer onto your lips, especially cleansers. So on the days you do exfoliate your pout, make sure you stick to a hydrating, gentle cleanser (Ciraldo is partial to this one with glycerin and chamomile) and try to avoid the area when massaging in your actives. 

The takeaway. 

If you find your lips routinely dry and flaky, you might want to exfoliate away any lingering dead skin. Not just to slough off unwanted flakes, but exfoliating the lips can keep the lips velvety soft and plump, to boot (although, we should note that if flakes persist, you might want to contact your derm; persistent flaking can also signal contact dermatitis or sun damage).

Better yet, it takes only minutes to buff the delicate skin shiny and smooth—almost as easy as, say, swiping on a lip balm. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

These Blackhead Lookalikes Are Hard To Treat, So We Asked Derms For Their 5 Tips

Jamie Schneider
These Blackhead Lookalikes Are Hard To Treat, So We Asked Derms For Their 5 Tips
Beauty

Is That A Pimple Inside Your Nose? Uh, Or Is It One Of These Things

Alexandra Engler
Is That A Pimple Inside Your Nose? Uh, Or Is It One Of These Things
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

Meet The Moon: One Of Tarot's Most Mysterious & Elusive Cards

Sarah Regan
Meet The Moon: One Of Tarot's Most Mysterious & Elusive Cards
Integrative Health

How Much Sleep Do We Need At Different Ages? Here's The Scoop

Sarah Regan
How Much Sleep Do We Need At Different Ages? Here's The Scoop
Recipes

The Key To This Vegan Pastry Is A Familiar Mediterranean Pantry Essential

Eliza Sullivan
The Key To This Vegan Pastry Is A Familiar Mediterranean Pantry Essential
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

What It Really Means To Have Physical Touch As Your Love Language

Kelly Gonsalves
What It Really Means To Have Physical Touch As Your Love Language
Sex

A Bunch Of Ways To Help Guys Last Longer In Bed (In Case You Were Wondering!)

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
A Bunch Of Ways To Help Guys Last Longer In Bed (In Case You Were Wondering!)
Functional Food

7 Healthy Pumpkin Recipes (With Bonus Benefits) To Whip Up This Fall

Eliza Sullivan
7 Healthy Pumpkin Recipes (With Bonus Benefits) To Whip Up This Fall
Spirituality

How Mercury Retrograde (Which Is Happening Now, BTW) Affects Relationships

Sarah Regan
How Mercury Retrograde (Which Is Happening Now, BTW) Affects Relationships
Routines

This Spine-Strengthening Yoga Pose Also Activates Your Core & Glutes

Sarah Regan
This Spine-Strengthening Yoga Pose Also Activates Your Core & Glutes
Personal Growth

What Is A Cerebral Narcissist? 9 Signs You Might Be Dealing With One

Abby Moore
What Is A Cerebral Narcissist? 9 Signs You Might Be Dealing With One
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-exfoliate-lips

Your article and new folder have been saved!