The thinner the skin, the more gently you need to treat it. And second to the delicate under eye area, the lips are the thinnest skin on your entire face. That said, even if your face can handle potent active ingredients (retinoids, AHAs or BHAs, and the like), the skin around your lips may need a bit of a buffer.

OK, so you’re not actually applying these ingredients to your lips during your routine (unless you’re opting for, say, a lip peel), but according to Landriscina, “It’s actually pretty easy for most products to transfer onto your lips, especially cleansers.”

If you use an acid-containing wash in your skin care routine, it’s quite easy for those ingredients to splash onto your lips as you massage them in. Patting in serums or overnight treatments makes it a little easier to avoid the area, but those ingredients can still make their way to your lips—and thus, an irritated pout.