Like we noted, chapped lips can come as the result of a few reasons. Some are temporary issues, like a sun burn after a long day out doors. Others are more systemic, like dehydration or dry skin. Finally, there's a more current reason you're likely getting them, as masks can cause irritation and chaffing for the skin (not to mention you're likely applying less balm regularly if you're covering up for face, too). "Any areas that are tight or rubbing can irritate the skin," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D previously told mbg about skin irritation and mask.

And ultimately, balms can only do so much (and depending on their formula, some make things worse). If your cracked lips happen frequently, then it's time to look for more sustainable answers, like a hydrolyzed collagen supplement made with additional moisture-enhancing finds. First, collagen supplements, when taken internally, have been shown to maintain dermal thickness, support elasticity, and natural moisture levels.* Not only that, but many claim taking a collagen supplement can even promote plump lips.*

But mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ goes the extra step and includes additional skin-enhancing actives, like hyaluronic acid and various antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E.* Hyaluronic acid is naturally occurring in the skin, and is a humectant that helps pull in and hold water: it's an essential component for keeping lips hydrated and smooth. The antioxidants help keep the skin protected from environmental aggressors and free radical damage.