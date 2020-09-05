The 5 Best Masks (The, Uh, Beauty Kind) For Every Type Of Maskne, Explained
The struggle with maskne is very much real. It's by no means aggravating enough to stop wearing the face coverings entirely, but the frustration with mask-induced breakouts certainly has beauty fans searching high and low for something—anything!—to combat this 2020 skin care problem.
To which, we propose: Why not address a mask-induced issue with a mask-inspired solution? It's not just a cute play on words—applying a face mask (the, uh, beauty kind) after hanging up your protective gear can supply your skin with the heavy-duty actives it needs. Even if masking isn't in your regular repertoire, consider throwing a few formulas into the mix; after all, your skin may need a bit more TLC right now.
Whether you need an extra hydration boost for irritated skin or a clarifying moment for stubborn breakouts, these five products have got you covered—well, in a different way than your face covering.
For contact dermatitis: LANEIGE Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask
There are typically two types of maskne: breakouts from heat-trapped bacteria and contact dermatitis from the friction. For the latter, it's important to supply your skin with soothing, hydrating actives to help mend any dry, irritated areas. This number includes shea butter to seal in moisturize, as well as panthenol and fermented forest yeast extract, which work to soothe inflammation and strengthen the skin barrier. The fact that you wear it overnight helps, too: Your skin is more permeable while you sleep, making it the perfect time to slap on hydrating ingredients and let them sink in.
Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask, LANEIGE ($34)
For bruising: Summer Fridays Overtime Mask
It's not typically talked about in conjunction with maskne, but the tendency to bruise is certainly something to keep in mind. Especially if you're wearing a medical-grade mask for extended periods of time, the mask's lining can leave some painful marks on the delicate skin of your face, especially if your face covering reaches near the eye area. While bruises ultimately heal on their own over time (ice works, too!), slathering on vitamin K creams can help speed up the process—specifically, they've been shown to help with blood clotting and reduce the severity of bruises. Try a vitamin K topical à la this Summer Fridays mask; the pumpkin in this formula is naturally chock-full of the healthy vitamin.
Overtime Mask, Summer Fridays ($44)
For chapped lips: KNC Beauty Kiss My Lips All-Natural, Collagen-Infused Lip Mask
Chapped, flaky lips all of a sudden? When your mask rubs against your mouth, it's not only the surrounding skin that faces contact dermatitis—your pout can suffer the consequences, too. To combat dry, itchy lips, slap on this lip mask for 15 to 20 minutes; it's pumped with glycerin and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, vitamin E to nourish and protect, and collagen to keep them plump.
Kiss My Lips All-Natural, Collagen-Infused Lip Mask, KNC Beauty ($25)
For congested pores: beneath your mask Illuminate Clarifying Face Mask
Those with clogged pores, consider clarifying masks your new best friend. Ingredients like activated charcoal and clay (both of which are in this purifying formula) can lift oil, debris, and bacteria with ease. However, you don't want to strip the skin too much, as your skin may respond by producing even more oil to compensate (and thus, more clogged pores). That's why this mask includes coconut milk and aloe vera for some balanced hydration, as well as chamomile flower to calm everything down.
Illuminate Clarifying Face Mask, beneath your mask ($70)
For breakouts: Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask
The key to keeping breakouts at bay? Proper exfoliation. This AHA/BHA combo can penetrate deep into pores (unclogging oil and bacteria at the source) and buff away any dead skin cells on the skin's surface. Plus, it features blue agave extract (to brighten dull-looking skin) and aloe, hyaluronic acid, and centella asiatica (aka, cica) to hydrate and soothe. Consider it maskne's one-two punch for breakouts and contact friction.
Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask, Peach & Lily ($43)
