But cystic pimples become a stickier subject—because those painful lesions lie deep within the skin rather than showing on the surface. Anecdotally, chamomile seems to work for a select few, which is what you might have seen on Reddit and the like. "The bumps are magically gone," one thread reads. There's even a clinical trial showing how chamomile's flavonoids and essential oils can penetrate below the skin's surface into the deeper skin layers3 . Pretty promising for those deep lesions, no? But according to Park, much more research is needed before chamomile becomes a viable treatment. "In cystic acne, the inflammation is deep, and I doubt chamomile applied to the top layer of skin can help clear it completely," she says. "Also, putting tea bags on inflamed skin could worsen skin sensitivities."