Of the vitamins you see infused into skin care, we’re going to make a wager that vitamin C, E, and A come to mind. A lesser known vitamin you may consider looking into? Vitamin K, an ingredient known for its powers to tackle a wide range of issues.

Vitamin K is actually most commonly found in medicinal skin care products, or those used by patients after surgeries or those with skin injuries. It’s used as such because research shows that it significantly reduces healing time of skin, eases redness, minimizes swelling, and soothes inflammation. When used in your more standard OTC skin care products, it carries with it many of the same benefits, making it a popular addition to under eye creams, serums, and healing balms.

Sound like something you may be interested in? Well we’ve gathered a few of our favorites.