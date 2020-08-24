Vitamin K is actually most commonly found in medicinal skin care products, or those used by patients after surgeries or those with skin injuries. It's used as such because research shows that it significantly reduces healing time of skin1 , eases redness, minimizes swelling, and soothes inflammation. When used in your more standard OTC skin care products, it carries with it many of the same benefits, making it a popular addition to under-eye creams, serums, and healing balms.