Vitamin K Cream: 9 Eye Creams, Serums & Lotions To Soothe Inflamed Skin
Of the vitamins you see infused into skin care, we’re going to make a wager that vitamin C, E, and A come to mind. A lesser known vitamin you may consider looking into? Vitamin K, an ingredient known for its powers to tackle a wide range of issues.
Vitamin K is actually most commonly found in medicinal skin care products, or those used by patients after surgeries or those with skin injuries. It’s used as such because research shows that it significantly reduces healing time of skin, eases redness, minimizes swelling, and soothes inflammation. When used in your more standard OTC skin care products, it carries with it many of the same benefits, making it a popular addition to under eye creams, serums, and healing balms.
Sound like something you may be interested in? Well we’ve gathered a few of our favorites.
Aroma Naturals Bio-Active Omega Vitamin K, A & C
This promotes an even skin tone by helping ease acne scars and fading discoloration caused by inflammation. It also gets a helping hand with the vitamins A and C, both potent antioxidants known for their roles as brighteners (vitamin C) and cell rejuvenators (vitamin A).
Bio-Active Omega Vitamin K, A & C, Aroma Naturals ($19)
Naturopathica Vitamin K Brightening Eye Serum
The vitamin, while often used in medical settings, has also become a very popular addition to eye creams and serums. The reasoning follows that since the antioxidant is often used to reduce swelling and discoloration, it can help tend to these common issues in the delicate area. This serum also includes light-reflecting particles to enhance the illuminating effect.
Vitamin K Brightening Eye Serum, Naturopathica ($78)
Revision Vitamin K Serum
Along with a potent dose of vitamin K, this contains several other skin-aiding actives. There’s the squalane base, which provides a hydrating slip; it also contains CoQ10 and vitamin E for added antioxidant benefits. It’s then rounded out with a blend of soothing herbs.
Vitamin K Serum, Revision ($48)
Dermaceutic K Ceutic Post Treatment
A derm-driven brand that is also available OTC, this is ideal for people who are looking to seriously reduce inflammation, redness, and irritation (it’s formulated to help those who have just received cosmetic procedures—so it’s strong). It also comes infused with vitamin E and C.
K Ceutic Post Treatment, Dermaceutic ($59.99)
LaFlore Probiotic Serum Concentrate
This serum’s star is certainly the live probiotics which helps fight off skin pathogens. But the added nutrients, like Vitamin B, Vitamin K and Folate, help reduce inflammation, strengthen the barrier, and provide a dewy glow. Making this a well-rounded serum for all skin types. Bonus? It’s an 80% organic formula.
Probiotic Serum Concentrate, LaFlore ($140)
Susanne Kaufmann Nutrient Concentrate
An Austrian organic brand makes high-powered, high-tech, and all plant skin care products. This has a plant-based, clean hyaluronic acids and aloe vera base, with the added Vitamin K infused in. From there it also uses marigold, chamomile and thistle oil, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin.
Nutrient Concentrate, Susanne Kaufmann ($156)
Carter + Jane The Everything Oil
It’s called the everything oil for a reason: It’s formulated to be able to be used anywhere: under eye circles, lips, full face, hands, you name it. The oil is a 100% organic cold pressed prickly pear seed oil, which is very high in vitamin K.
The Everything Oil, Carter + Jane ($128)
Biopelle Dark Circle Relief Cream
This under eye cream contains a potent 1% vitamin K, so it’s extremely effective at targeting any discoloration, puffiness, and even bags. You’ll see your eyes brighten and stay that way with continuous use.
Dark Circle Relief Cream, Biopelle ($42)
Herbal Dynamics Beauty Vitamin K Green Tea Brightening Eye Cream
Green tea is another amazing ingredient for the area (which is why people will often use tea bags under the eyes), making this blend of ingredients very effective. It’s also buffered with a host of hydrators, like avocado oil and hyaluronic acid.
Beauty Vitamin K Green Tea Brightening Eye Cream, Herbal Dynamics ($22)
