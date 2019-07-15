This Simple At-Home Remedy Will De-Puff & Brighten Your Eyes 

Caffeine: It has been speculated that the caffeine in teas like green, black, white, and oolong can cause blood vessels in the eyes to shrink, lessening swelling around the eyes. In one study of 34 volunteers in Thailand, only eight people had lower eye puffiness after being given a gel with caffeine to treat a poor night's rest compared to just getting a regular cooling gel. This study also showed that the general cooling effect of the gels was more important than the caffeine content in reducing the puffiness of sleep-deprived eyes.

Cold compress: Chilled tea bags also work as an affordable cold compress for the eyes, and eye doctors recommend these compresses to reduce swelling and redness. Much like the speculated effect of caffeine shrinking blood vessels, cold temperatures work in the same way. Tea bags make a great cold compress because they fit easily on the eyelid and stay in place if your head is tilted back. Other household items like a spoon or frozen bag of peas can also be used, but you may not want to hold a cold spoon in your hand for 30 minutes and a bag of peas could freeze your whole face!

Antioxidants: All teas and most herbal teas are rich in antioxidants. Using products with antioxidants on the skin may be beneficial in preventing or reducing skin inflammation, but research in this area is limited.