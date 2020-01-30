Dry, Cracked Lips? You'll Want To Have These These 7 Lip Scrubs On Hand
Exfoliating your face is a relatively familiar ritual—whether you do a physical scrub once a week or you’re partial to chemical or enzymatic ingredients, you typically know when it’s time to bring out the exfoliating masks.
What tends to be forgotten, however, are the lips. Sure, you might swipe on a favorite lip balm to soothe raw, wintry lips, but it usually isn’t enough to smooth out that next-level roughness. Even the most diligent of chapstick users experience some flakiness when chilly weather hits.
If the creamiest lipstick formulas still seem to crease in between those cracks, it’s probably high time for a lip treatment. Check out our seven favorite lip scrubs for a baby-smooth pout. Dry, cracked lips, begone.
Kopari Coconut Lip Scrubby
This scrub is different than your average lip balm pot, as the tube applicator makes it entirely mess-free. Fine volcanic ash gently exfoliates your lips, while the coconut oil replenishes them with some moisture (and it smells like a topical vacation).
Kopari Coconut Lip Scrubby, $16
Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Lip Conditioner
If you’re in the market for a softening lip treatment, look no further. This lip conditioner feels like butter—tap it on with your fingertips right before bed, and you’ll wake up with smooth, supple lips.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Lip Pop
Like the AHA watermelon sleeping mask (which has you waking up with extra-plump skin, no lie), this balm uses watermelon extract to hydrate your lips, coconut flower sugar to exfoliate, and flower-derived AHA to ensure a velvety finish. Plus, it simultaneously tints your lips a petal pink.
TARTE Sea Lip Facial Lip Scrub
With an easy, crayon application, this scrub uses sugar granules to buff away dead skin and shea butter to immediately soften.
TARTE Sea Lip Facial Lip Scrub, $16
Bite Beauty Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub
This scrub uses golden sugar to buff away flakes (with a delicious vanilla scent), as well as papaya enzymes to ensure your lips stay smooth and hydrated. With both a physical and enzymatic exfoliant, this scrub is a two-in-one win.
Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask
Just as you would make face masking a priority, a lip mask is essential for a plump, smooth pout. Try this mask from the cult-favorite brand once a week to repair any damage or dryness. When it comes to nourishing formulas, Tatcha can do no wrong.
Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm
One of the star ingredients in this balm is the beloved hyaluronic acid, which helps seal in hydration and heal any cracks or fine lines. Plus, the wild mint is extra cooling.
Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm, $18
