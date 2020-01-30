Exfoliating your face is a relatively familiar ritual—whether you do a physical scrub once a week or you’re partial to chemical or enzymatic ingredients, you typically know when it’s time to bring out the exfoliating masks.

What tends to be forgotten, however, are the lips. Sure, you might swipe on a favorite lip balm to soothe raw, wintry lips, but it usually isn’t enough to smooth out that next-level roughness. Even the most diligent of chapstick users experience some flakiness when chilly weather hits.

If the creamiest lipstick formulas still seem to crease in between those cracks, it’s probably high time for a lip treatment. Check out our seven favorite lip scrubs for a baby-smooth pout. Dry, cracked lips, begone.