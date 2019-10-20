I Never Used Clean Red Lipstick — Until I Found This Game-Changer

My default red lipstick has always been of the traditional variety—I thought that classic Hollywood reds were only perfected by the old-school and megawatt color brands. It was their wheelhouse, after all. And since I rarely wear lipstick, I figured it wasn't doing much damage since it's such limited exposure: It was only a dinner here or meeting there!

Or so I thought. While many natural and clean brands default to more natural hues or sheerer finishes, there are a few potent reds that level up to any occasion. Case in point: Kosas' Weightless Lip Color in Electra. It's a bright, lush cherry with a satin-shine finish. Upon application, it blankets the lips: It feels less like a lipstick and more like a lip mask. And the payoff is nothing short of va-va-vavoom. As for staying power, it sticks. No, not as long as a 24-hour liquid lipstick; yes, your coffee cup will still get that lip print. But it stays on in all the ways that count: It will not bleed into fine lines and creases, it won't transfer to teeth, and you're not going to be stuck pulling out a mini mirror all day to reapply.

And while I believe beauty can be just for your enjoyment only, I personally like to be seen when I'm wearing a red lip. Like a thick cat-eye liner or new haircut, it just demands to be seen. And when I wear Electra to work dinners or out with friends, it brings out the compliments. Upon walking into an event, the very first thing someone said to me—not "Hello!" or "How are you?"—was "What is this lip color?"

There are a few others that have come my way that I've come to adore. (See below.) Which has all made me realize: Traditional brands might have more options for bold lipsticks, but it's not an exclusive area to them.

A quick caveat: A true, pigmented red lipstick is either going to include carmine (making it not vegan-friendly) or synthetic dyes. At this point in color cosmetics, there are no natural dyes that deliver that potent, blazing red. I am personally not a vegan, nor do I shy away from safe synthetics. So I've tried all of the below and am a fan.

Also of note, these lipsticks are not matte, matte—or at least not the type of matte that dries down like car paint. At most, these have a demi-matte finish. Since these lipsticks have bases of oils and butters, there's going to be some hint of sheen. So if you want that flat finish, you might have to find another option.