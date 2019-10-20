mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

I Never Used Clean Red Lipstick — Until I Found This Game-Changer

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by Pixel Stories / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 20, 2019

My default red lipstick has always been of the traditional variety—I thought that classic Hollywood reds were only perfected by the old-school and megawatt color brands. It was their wheelhouse, after all. And since I rarely wear lipstick, I figured it wasn't doing much damage since it's such limited exposure: It was only a dinner here or meeting there!

Or so I thought. While many natural and clean brands default to more natural hues or sheerer finishes, there are a few potent reds that level up to any occasion. Case in point: Kosas' Weightless Lip Color in Electra. It's a bright, lush cherry with a satin-shine finish. Upon application, it blankets the lips: It feels less like a lipstick and more like a lip mask. And the payoff is nothing short of va-va-vavoom. As for staying power, it sticks. No, not as long as a 24-hour liquid lipstick; yes, your coffee cup will still get that lip print. But it stays on in all the ways that count: It will not bleed into fine lines and creases, it won't transfer to teeth, and you're not going to be stuck pulling out a mini mirror all day to reapply.

And while I believe beauty can be just for your enjoyment only, I personally like to be seen when I'm wearing a red lip. Like a thick cat-eye liner or new haircut, it just demands to be seen. And when I wear Electra to work dinners or out with friends, it brings out the compliments. Upon walking into an event, the very first thing someone said to me—not "Hello!" or "How are you?"—was "What is this lip color?"

There are a few others that have come my way that I've come to adore. (See below.) Which has all made me realize: Traditional brands might have more options for bold lipsticks, but it's not an exclusive area to them.

A quick caveat: A true, pigmented red lipstick is either going to include carmine (making it not vegan-friendly) or synthetic dyes. At this point in color cosmetics, there are no natural dyes that deliver that potent, blazing red. I am personally not a vegan, nor do I shy away from safe synthetics. So I've tried all of the below and am a fan.

Also of note, these lipsticks are not matte, matte—or at least not the type of matte that dries down like car paint. At most, these have a demi-matte finish. Since these lipsticks have bases of oils and butters, there's going to be some hint of sheen. So if you want that flat finish, you might have to find another option.

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Lipstick

Made with jojoba and rosehip seed oils, and a hint of mango seed butter, this melts into skin, while providing a flash color, along with moisture, antioxidants, and omega fatty acids. Obviously, I'd recommend the red hue, but any of the bold options will make a capital-S statement.

Weightless Lip Color Lipstick in Electra, Kosas ($28)

W3LL People Optimist Lipstick

A vibrant coral-red, this pops from the moment of application to late in the day. And if you fear orange or coral tones, fear not: This is pretty universally wearable. Also made with an oil and butter combo (this time: cupuacu butter and jojoba oil), this additionally contains soothing aloe. Optimist Lipstick in Brave, W3LL People ($16.99)

BeautyCounter Color Intense Lipstick

This is what I call a French Girl Red: It has neutral undertones and looks best with little more than a softly lined-and-mascara-rimmed eye. The cream sits plushly on lips with that soft-focus satin finish. Unbelievably wearable and unbelievably sultry at the same time. Color Intense Lipstick in Girls' Night, BeautyCounter ($34)

Vapour Beauty High Voltage Lipstick

This will be your closest to true matte option on the list (here's a makeup artist hack from the brand: If you want to make it even a bolder matte, apply one layer, pat your lips with a tissue, then reapply; lightly blot your second layer). This contains coconut oil and vitamin E, so it remains soft—not tacky. High Voltage Lipstick in Blaze, Vapour Beauty ($35)

Clove + Hallow Lip Crème

This brand is known for two things: intense pigment color cosmetics (it's a proper makeup lovers' dream) and sticking to 15 ingredients or fewer. They're proof you can love a bold look without going overboard. This is made with natural and organic jojoba, castor, and sunflower oils.

Lip Crème in Damsel, Clove + Hallow ($23)

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/i-never-used-clean-red-lipstickuntil-i-found-one-that-did-not-mess-around

Your article and new folder have been saved!