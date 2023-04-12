15 DIY Lip Scrub Recipes & How To Use Them For A Soft, Plump Pout

One way to save money on your beauty collection: Strategically choose products to make yourself. While you shouldn't experiment with SPF or retinol from home, simpler products can be whipped up in your very own kitchen, with little to no downsides.

One prime example: lip scrubs. Sure you can buy these at the store, but you can also make them yourself, sans filler ingredients. Plus, the whole process takes about five minutes, if that. To come, our favorite recipes to try and why you should consider making them a part of your routine.