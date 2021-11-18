6 Expert-Backed Strategies To Stop Picking Your Lips Once & For All
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Hi there, frequent lip picker, here—and if you’ve stumbled across this article, I’ll assume you are, too. Glad we can all gather in this safe space.
As many of us lip pickers know, the habit has downstream effects (the thin skin on your lips is especially delicate and prone to scarring, discoloration, and the like), but sometimes you just can’t resist tearing off those dry bits. And while lip picking knows no season, it tends to get worse in the colder months when your pout becomes drier and thus more prone to cracking—so, ahem, right about now.
It seems like an opportune time to round up the best (and we mean best!) expert tips to help curb the urge to pick and peel. Here’s how to keep finicky fingers at bay and keep your lips soft, full, and supple.
1. Hydrate.
To avoid picking at those dry flecks of skin, it’s important to prevent those cracks in the first place. Meaning: Keep the lips aptly hydrated, especially as we enter colder weather. “Keeping them hydrated with an SPF emollient lip balm is one of the best ways to reduce dryness that can lead to picking,” says Ife J. Rodney, M.D., FAAD, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics. “This will help keep your lips conditioned and speed up cell turnover.”
In terms of the best lip-softening ingredients, look for emollients that build up the skin barrier—like ceramides and fatty acids. Humectants are great, but you might not want to use them as your sole moisturizer: "Lip balms that contain only humectant ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, can actually make lips more dry because they attract moisture, and if the air is very low in humidity, then they can pull moisture out of the skin, and then the moisture evaporates away," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., told mbg about tending to lip cracks. See here for our favorite lip balms.
2. Use a lip scrub.
If the chap won’t ease up, gently buffing away the flakes can help keep the surface even and smooth. (Plus, by sweeping away all the stray bits of skin, there’s not much for you to pick later on.) Just remember to hydrate your lips after—that’s why we made it tip No. 1—as rubbing your lips raw can also result in some flaking.
Either select a lip scrub (I’ve been loving the Pout Hero Lip Scrub by Thrive Causemetics, as the tube packaging keeps the whole experience mess-free), or create your own DIY version.
3. Try a supplement.
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Turn your passion into a purpose.
“Dry lips may also be a sign of a vitamin [gap] like B vitamins or zinc,” notes Rodney. (Specifically a lack of folate, B6, B12, and B2 has been associated with cracked lips.) If you think you might be dealing with a nutritional gap, “add a supplement or multivitamin after speaking with your doctor,” Rodney continues. Here's our list of favorite multivitamins for you to choose from.
4. Stop licking.
It’s easier said than done, but do try to stop licking your lips throughout the day. It may seem like you’re simply re-moistening them with your saliva (harmless, right?), but it's not as simple as you think: Unless there's an occlusive on top to trap in the water, it can dry out on the surface and lead to even more dryness.
5. Keep your hands busy.
“One theory is that picking is a self-regulating behavior—it stimulates us when we are bored or sedentary (watching TV, at the computer, talking on the phone), and calms us when we are overstimulated (whether by negative emotions or stress, or positive excitement)," says Jennifer Raikes, executive director of the TLC Foundation for Body-Focused Repetitive Behaviors about picking your cuticles—a skin-prodding habit with similar psychological roots.
If you’re more of a mindless lip picker, try to find a different activity that stimulates your brain in a similarly satisfying way, like clenching a stress ball. You can also find a bunch of sensory fidget toys online (like this silicone bubble board) that can offer a similar release.
And if you find yourself picking more during times of stress, managing those feelings can ultimately help you find relief. It’s easier said than done, of course, but try to discover whatever practices feed your mental health—be it movement, breathwork, gratitude practices, et al.
6. Speak to a professional.
As board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist Amy Wechsler, M.D., says about cuticle picking: "If someone is maiming themselves, scarring themselves, having multiple bouts of infections, and still can't stop picking, then that's a problem. There's a positive feedback loop in your brain that has to be broken," she says.
Specifically, severe picking can be a form of obsessive-compulsive disorder called excoriation or dermatillomania, which may require professional intervention. If it’s available to you, consider speaking with a therapist to get to the root cause of your skin picking and find effective coping methods.
The takeaway.
Picking your lips is a difficult habit to break, considering there are a host of reasons you may feel tempted to tear at the vulnerable skin. As much as we can say that the skin on your lips is thin and delicate, sometimes actionable tips (like the ones listed above) are what you need to actually halt the picking for good. Just know that you likely won’t kick the habit overnight—so be gentle with yourself in the process.