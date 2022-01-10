In terms of the best lip-softening ingredients, look for emollients that build up the skin barrier—like ceramides and fatty acids. Humectants are great, but you might not want to use them as your sole moisturizer: "Lip balms that contain only humectant ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin, can actually make lips more dry because they attract moisture, and if the air is very low in humidity, then they can pull moisture out of the skin, and then the moisture evaporates away," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., told mbg about tending to lip cracks. See here for our favorite lip balms.