Attempting to stop picking with sheer willpower alone is definitely not a good approach, and you'll only set yourself up for disappointment. But there are some very practical things you can do to heal damaged tissue and help break the cycle—like wearing a bandage over the cuticles you tend to pick. "If something is covered, then it's hard to access, and when you try to get to them but can't, that's enough time for you to think, Oh, I shouldn't be doing this," says Amy Wechsler, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist. "Sometimes my patients will be walking around with lots of Band-Aids, but it's the only way to heal things."