Confession time: I've picked my cuticles raw since I was in elementary school. In second-grade reading class, I vividly remember my friend Katie looking at me in horror while pointing to my thumb, which was dripping blood. My face flushed, and I was overcome with a level of deep shame only an awkward, misunderstood 8-year-old could understand.

Fast-forward a couple of decades and I'm a 31-year-old professional woman who mostly has her shit together...and yet I still gnaw and pick at my cuticles. I mean, manicurists have basically yelled at me upon seeing my hands, yet time and again I find myself picking, often without even realizing it until I've done some damage.

Turns out, I'm not alone in my bad habit. Cuticle picking (and all forms of skin picking) affects around 2 to 5 percent of the population, and of these people, 75 percent are women. Typically, the behavior starts in childhood, and it can arise for a whole bunch of different reasons.

As a person with loads of anxious thoughts, I know there's probably a powerful psychological component to all of this picking; so a few weeks ago, in an effort to finally break the habit, I reached out to a variety of experts to ask why some people can't stop picking and how the heck to break the habit. Here's what they had to say: