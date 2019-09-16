Get Ready For Fall With These 9 Nontoxic Polishes

Before I get to my polishes, a little dossier on what "clean" polish actually means: You likely see it as 5-free, 7-free, 10-free, or any number and "-free" combo. But the big ingredients you really need to look out for are formaldehyde (a strengthening agent), camphor (which is used to provide high shine), and toluene (for vibrant color).

And as always, no manicure is complete without a quality top and base coat: These are essential for a safer and long-lasting finish. "The most important being your base coat because that is what is touching your nail and seeping into the skin," Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of clean salon tenoverten tells us here. (Try their The Foundation Base Coat and The Shield Top Coat.) The most basic to check: See if they are formaldehyde-free. "This is the most common ingredient in base coats, so even if a salon carries 8-free polishes, that doesn't mean the same thing across the board. They still might have formaldehyde in the base coat. But if the entire salon is formaldehyde-free, you are in a safe place."

As for the top coat, that's what's going to keep chipping to a minimum—maximizing the time between sessions. "Always make sure that the free edge of the nail is painted with a polish and top coat," Abramcyk tells us here. Essentially this is just adding a light swipe right on the tip of your nail, so the rounded ends get color and coating too. Then, when you are home, seal the color with a top coat every three days—edge included. "This will prevent the edge from chipping, which is usually what happens first and annoys people."