The beauty industry tends to think of our outward-facing parts (you know: skin, hair, nails) as purely a means for aesthetics. But these things also can give us pretty apt indicators of something else happening in the body (some more serious, some not at all). For example, increased hair shedding can be a sign of vitamin deficiencies or stress; skin sallowness can be a sign you didn't get enough sleep; breakouts can mean your body is dealing with chronic inflammation from dietary choices. The list goes on, really.

Your nails are a particularly interesting case study of this: Nail aesthetics can come with a host of underlying meanings and just general insights on the nails themselves. Here, we break it down with a few remedies and fixes: