If the sight of chipped polish makes you squirm, perhaps you opt for regular tune ups. Not a simple clean-and-file, no, we’re talking a full throttle mani—buffing, polish, the works. But if your bare nails have never seen the light of day, it’s worth wondering: Should you let your nails breathe?

Actually, the myth that your nails need to “breathe” is just that—a myth. “Nails don’t actually breathe, as they get their nutrients, oxygen, and blood supply from the bloodstream, not from the air,” notes Mary Lennon, president and co-founder of the clean nail care brand, côte. That’s not to say you should keep piling on services (certain nail products can suffocate the nail bed and cause skin irritation). Rather, when you hear your nails need a “breather,” what they really need is a much-deserved break—from rounds upon rounds of harsh polishes, acetone removers, and faux tips, that is.

So before booking another mani or whipping out the DIY kit, take a look at your natural nails. They may be desperately trying to send signs.