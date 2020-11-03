Toenail and feet maintenance doesn’t have to come at a high cost. In fact, some of the best hygiene remedies are common kitchen staples. One, we wager you’ve heard plenty about before: Apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar is made from apple juice and is fermented to hard apple cider. It's then fermented a second time to become apple cider vinegar. In large volumes, it is known to contain vitamins, minerals, amino acids, organic acids (acetic acid and citric acid), and plenty of other good-for-you compounds.

ACV is a true multi-functional tonic that is used in DIY cleaners, toners, bath soaks, hair rinses, you name it. And here’s just another reason to stock up on a bottle: it may help ease and remedy symptoms of athlete's foot.

Here’s what you need to know.