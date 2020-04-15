If you want to recreate the salon pedicure experience, a foot soak pre-polish is an easy way to do that. There are many fun foot soak add-ons you can play around with to achieve different benefits, like Epsom salts for muscle tension or essential oils for aromatherapy.

You can try an apple cider vinegar foot soak to give skin and nails a soft chemical exfoliation—and this gentle chemical exfoliation is more preferable to those potentially harsh pumice stones or sandpaper-like files. Not to mention: Your actual nails need exfoliation, too, to remain healthy and strong.

Apple cider vinegar has natural alpha-hydroxy acid properties, and therefore may help slough off dead skin cells and encourage cell turnover. Specifically, ACV contains "AHAs like lactic, citric, and malic acids," says board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. When applied topically, these acids work to "exfoliate the uppermost layers of the skin, revealing skin that appears smoother and more hydrated."