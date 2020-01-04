Is An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath Right For You? 6 Reasons To Try 

From hair treatments to dirty countertops, it seems like (almost) all of life's problems can be solved with apple cider vinegar. Many people are even adding the trendy ingredient to their baths, thanks to its anecdotal reputation as an all-star skin treatment.

Of course, there's not a ton of research surrounding the ingredient—so much of the purported benefits are not study-backed as of yet. However, there's some evidence that apple cider vinegar might help your skin and body in a few ways. Here, learn about six benefits you might get by soaking in a therapeutic apple cider vinegar bath: