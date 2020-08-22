A good, long bath can melt away stress from a particularly demanding day. If you're lucky enough to have a bathtub in your home or apartment, perhaps you're pulling out all the stops for a relaxing soak: candles, music, crystals, as well all the soothing bath products you can get your hands on—be it a handful of Epsom salts, a bath bomb, or a bottle of bubble bath.

Although, there's some bad news with that last one: Traditional bubble baths can be filled with harsh soaps and drying ingredients. To truly run a soothing soak, may we suggest creating your own?

Here's how to DIY your own bubble bath for whenever you feel like some serious R&R. Bonus: It takes just five minutes or less.