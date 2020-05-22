Thousands of Years Later, Castile Soap Is Still The Best Choice  

Eat your greens, move your body, wash your hands - learned behaviors from childhood that we rarely stop to question… until we’re asked by the littlest learners at home. For everyone who can’t confidently answer “how does soap clean and keep us safe?” we’re stepping in to explain why your best bet for multi-purpose scrubbing is castile soap, especially now that cleaning is a part of our daily, and sometimes hourly, lives. But first, a very brief history of castile soap.

Today’s version is an evolution of a cleaning product made in Aleppo, Syria - a city best known for being the endpoint of the Silk Road. Aleppo soap made its way to Europe, where the process of production was organized, and a high-quality cleaning product made with olive oil from Spain emerged: Castile soap (named after the region in Spain with the same name). In short, it’s been keeping people clean and safe for thousands of years, and is best known for its superior ingredients and formula. Earth Mama’s castile product is cut from the same cloth, and the proof is in the details.