A quick scour online proves no shortage of tricks and tips for implementing essential oils into your shower routine. Some say to bring a bowl of water with you, dropping in the oil and placing it away from the spray. Others swear by saturating a damp washcloth and setting it aside. But according to natural skin care expert Sarah Villafranco, M.D., founder of Osmia Organics, there’s a much simpler route to take:

“My favorite trick is to drop about five drops of essential oil on the shower floor, in the corners where the water flow is minimal,” she says. “They will vaporize slowly from the warm, moist environment, rather than getting washed down the drain right away.” If you have a bathtub-shower combo, she mentions you can drop the oils on the corners of the tub. Just be careful stepping out, once all is said and done: The oils might make the tub slippery!

The key here is to make sure you’re dropping the oils where there’s no direct water flow—that way, the oils won’t swirl down the drain faster than you can say ahhh. If you’re at all worried about them sliding into the splash zone, Villafranco says you can sprinkle the oils on the shower wall, away from where you lather up. Regardless, the steam should lift the volatile oils and hold them in the air as you rinse.