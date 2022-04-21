Can You Detox Your Body Through Your Feet? What The Science Says

To be sure, there are certain practices we can incorporate into our daily routine to help our body (more on that later). But the wellness space can also be filled with false promises and gimmicky cure-alls if you're not careful. One of these rituals that's grown in popularity is the foot detox. As appealing as removing toxins through a foot soak sounds, does this purported detox approach actually do all it claims to do? It almost sounds too good to be true! We took a deep dive into the science behind a foot detox so you don't have to.