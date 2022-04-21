Can You Detox Your Body Through Your Feet? What The Science Says

Let’s start by going through what exactly a foot detox is. Foot detoxes claim to remove toxins, impurities, cellular waste, and heavy metals from the body through the feet. These are offered in both spas and through at-home tools.

The most popular of these is the ionic foot detox, which is a physical bath that you buy to soak your feet in. The machine sends out a low-voltage electric current to charge the atoms in water molecules that are meant to attract and neutralize negatively-charged toxins. Some of these even advertise that if the water changes color it means that the detoxification is working.

There’s also detoxifying adhesive pads that you stick to the bottom of your feet that claim to draw out the metals and toxins while you sleep. Many point to the fact that the pads change colors by morning as evidence of the toxins exiting the body.

These tools can also come with a decent price tag: Many at-home foot detox basins are north of $100 and several foot pads on the market hover around $20 to $30.