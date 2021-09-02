Longevity expert Sergey Young has a personal mission to live to 200, which makes us oh-so curious about his daily tips and tricks to live a longer life. We’ve already covered his diet and lifestyle shifts, so it’s only fitting to ask: What about supplements?

Lo and behold, Young does have his go-to favorites: Some you might recognize (he’s a fan of vitamin D and probiotics, for example), but others are a little more—shall we say?—underrated. On the mindbodygreen podcast, he shares his most valuable players.