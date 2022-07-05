 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Detoxification Isn't A Fad — It Happens In Your Body 24/7 & Here's How To Support It
|
Expert Reviewed Detoxification Isn't A Fad — It Happens In Your Body 24/7 & Here's How To Support It

Detoxification Isn't A Fad — It Happens In Your Body 24/7 & Here's How To Support It

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
What You're Getting Wrong About Detoxing & How To Do It Safely

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 5, 2022 — 16:04 PM

When you hear the word "detox," do you immediately think of celebrities and influencers trying to sell multi-day cleanses on social media? If so, it sounds like "detoxification" has become synonymous with fad diets and scams in your mind—and who could blame you, given the multitude of diet-culture-fueled campaigns constantly blasted at you from all directions?

We suggest you clear those social media campaigns from your head and get ready for a massive paradigm shift because true detoxification is a daily physiological process that is 100% natural, intrinsic to our body's core, and necessary for optimal whole-body health—and we're going to explain why it's so vital right here, right now.

What does daily detoxification in the body look like?

The body relies on multiple organs and complex cellular pathways to remove toxins in a natural process called metabolic detoxification. This process is complex and happens all day, every day—whether you realize it or not. 

We have a number of organs (e.g., liver, kidneys, skin) and physiological systems (e.g., respiratory, lymphatic, digestive) that work constantly to flush out toxins and byproducts of the body's everyday processes. 

Whether these detoxification pathways are more obvious to us—like daily trips to the bathroom to excrete toxins via urine and poop—or occur without much of our attention (e.g., sweating and expiration, aka exhaling carbon dioxide and other toxic gases), they serve a common goal: balancing, cleaning up, and/or casting out unwanted compounds from the body. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Do our bodies need help detoxing?

Human bodies are innately wise, and the complexity and effectiveness of detoxification pathways are proof the human body knows what it needs, what it doesn't, and how to eliminate toxins before they make themselves at home. 

daily detox+

daily detox+

Supports daily detoxification*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
daily detox+

That said, like any facet of health, there are many factors that support (or hinder) the detoxification pathways as they clear out what isn't needed in the body.

"Our environment is becoming increasingly toxic, and the linkage between environmental toxins and various health concerns continues to expand," explains Lise Alschuler, N.D., FABNO, professor of clinical medicine at the University of Arizona. "This suggests that ensuring adequate detoxification is important."

While the body's built-in systems are designed to promote everyday filtering and removal of toxins, the true challenge is creating daily habits that support these intrinsic detoxification pathways. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How can we support the natural detoxification process?

Alschuler notes that detoxification occurs on many levels throughout the body at all times, so fostering healthy detoxification requires a holistic, multifaceted approach. 

"One component is to ensure the proper elimination of waste by supporting bowel regularity by doing activities to generate sweat and remaining hydrated to support urination," she says. 

In fact, many of the healthy habits we know to support other areas of our well-being—such as exercising, drinking water, and getting good sleep—also promote optimal detoxification. 

Unsurprisingly, nutrition plays a big role in promoting organ and system function for proper detoxification. Alschuler explains that the liver, for example, is considered one of the most important organs of detoxification and that "detoxification pathways in liver cells require adequate vitamins, minerals, as well as natural antioxidant compounds found in plants."* 

Detoxification pathways are not only important to buffer us against environmental factors, toxins, and stressors but also help us achieve homeostatic antioxidant-versus-oxidant balance (aka redox balance) in the body on a daily basis.

Whether consumed through antioxidant-rich foods or targeted supplements (like mbg's daily detox+, which features master antioxidant glutathione and synergistic nutrient, botanical, and bioactive ingredients), nourishing our bodies with antioxidants each day helps neutralize free radicals to combat oxidative stress—ultimately promoting positive whole-body benefits.* 

The takeaway

Vital detox pathways are actively working 24/7 to eliminate toxins, so "every-once-and-a-while" cleanses simply don't make sense when you could support your body's detoxification process on a daily basis. 

mindbodygreen's targeted, premium daily detox+ formula features a curated entourage of bioactives (i.e., glutathione, milk thistle, NAC, selenium, and acerola-fruit-derived vitamin C) to promote 360-degree support of whole-body detoxification pathways.*

Detoxification is an all-day, everyday process—not a "sometimes" thing; and your body deserves the support it needs when it needs it.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
daily detox+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
daily detox+

daily detox+

Supports daily detoxification*

daily detox+

daily detox+

Supports daily detoxification*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
daily detox+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

For Taking The Edge Off Stress, This Is The Most Consistent Product I've Tried

Martha Fischler
For Taking The Edge Off Stress, This Is The Most Consistent Product I've Tried
Integrative Health

How Supermodel Kate Bock Eases Her Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved

Abby Moore
How Supermodel Kate Bock Eases Her Bloat On A Daily Basis — Doctor-Approved
Motivation

Why A Psychiatrist Says You Should Be Running Naked (It's Not What You Think)

Merrell Readman
Why A Psychiatrist Says You Should Be Running Naked (It's Not What You Think)
Spirituality

5 Fun & Creative Ways To Release Negative Energy Out In Nature

George Lizos
5 Fun & Creative Ways To Release Negative Energy Out In Nature
Love

This One Step May Lead To A More Successful Relationship, Says A Psychotherapist

Merrell Readman
This One Step May Lead To A More Successful Relationship, Says A Psychotherapist
Integrative Health

Do This After Every Meal To Balance Your Blood Sugar, Says A Biochemist

Hannah Frye
Do This After Every Meal To Balance Your Blood Sugar, Says A Biochemist
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Anti-Inflammatory Veggie Dish Is The Perfect Way To Use Up Leftover Produce

Merrell Readman
This Anti-Inflammatory Veggie Dish Is The Perfect Way To Use Up Leftover Produce
Recipes

I'm A Health Coach & These Are 4 Healthy Breakfast Recipes I Swear By

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
I'm A Health Coach & These Are 4 Healthy Breakfast Recipes I Swear By
Recipes

The Perfect Dupe Recipe For The $17 Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie

Hannah Frye
The Perfect Dupe Recipe For The $17 Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie
Beauty

If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You’re Going To Want To Read This

Hannah Frye
If You Ever Shower More Than Once A Day, You’re Going To Want To Read This
Beauty

I’m A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My Top Beauty Rules

Alexandra Engler
I’m A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My Top Beauty Rules
Motivation

Move Over Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health

Merrell Readman
Move Over Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/daily-detox-support-why-it-matters
daily detox+

Supports daily detoxification*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
daily detox+

Your article and new folder have been saved!