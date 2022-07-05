What You're Getting Wrong About Detoxing & How To Do It Safely

When you hear the word "detox," do you immediately think of celebrities and influencers trying to sell multi-day cleanses on social media? If so, it sounds like "detoxification" has become synonymous with fad diets and scams in your mind—and who could blame you, given the multitude of diet-culture-fueled campaigns constantly blasted at you from all directions?

We suggest you clear those social media campaigns from your head and get ready for a massive paradigm shift because true detoxification is a daily physiological process that is 100% natural, intrinsic to our body's core, and necessary for optimal whole-body health—and we're going to explain why it's so vital right here, right now.