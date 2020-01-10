As a doctor of Chinese medicine, I'm always looking for ways to get toxins out of my life. Whether it be skin care products, clean eating, or plastics, health is affected by lifestyle behaviors. And, in our current society, we are exposed to an unhealthy amount of chemicals throughout our lifetime, and I believe that they eventually take a toll on our body.

Nutrigenomics is a facet of epigenetics that integrates genomic science with nutrition and other environmental factors such as cigarette smoking, alcohol consumption, and exercise. Each of us carries a blueprint, if you will, within our genetic code, that signals our body to express genetic variations. This means that by studying your individual genetic code, you can help your body minimize unfavorable genetic expressions, like chronic disease.

Even though our genes are fundamental for determining expression and function, what we put in our mouth directly affects the extent to which certain genes are expressed.

This gives an individual a certain power over their genetic expression. But first, you must understand your genes and epigenetics.