Doctor of Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine

Ashley Beckman, DAOM, L.Ac. is a Doctor of Chinese Medicine, Functional Medicine Practitioner and Epigenetics Expert, currently practicing in Los Angeles. Beckman graduated from Yo San University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas. She practices with Dr. Soram Khalsa at his Functional Medicine clinic in Beverly Hills and in Malibu at Soul Space.

Beckman helps women (and men) get their energy back, lose weight and optimize their health through hormone balancing and detox that is centered around their specific genetic needs. It is highly customized and tested with functional medicine labs so she can get to the root of the problem instead of treating symptoms. She combines ancient Chinese medicine theory with cutting edge modern functional medicine to instill lasting change in someone's health destiny.