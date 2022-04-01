If you’re expecting this article to contain product links to detox teas or a how-to guide to colon cleansing, you’ve clicked the wrong link (and your idea of what detoxing means could use…well, a cleanse of its own as well). Whether you realize it or not, your body’s natural detoxification system is running 24/7 to eliminate toxins, fight oxidative stress, and promote overall well-being at all times.

That said, our exposure to modern toxins is at an all-time high and our detox pathways need a little extra TLC from time to time. Luckily, there are a number of healthy practices that you can incorporate into your regular routine to help support your elimination organs and increase your body’s antioxidant activity. (A victory for detoxification and longevity alike!)

Here are some easy ways to support your body’s everyday detox efforts and promote whole-body health.