As you've been spending more time at home, you've likely been eager to find more ways to incorporate movement into your life, from the comfort of your living room. One form that is always a good idea is yoga—for both mental and physical benefits. Practicing yoga regularly can help improve flexibility, give you a more positive outlook, reduce stress, and even help you sleep better.

My personal yoga practice tends to shift depending on what my schedule looks like and also on what my body and mind need—and that, of course, changes from day to day. In general, my personal practice is a mixture of maintenance, grounding, learning, and playing. Here, I've put together a guide to what a standard week might look like on my mat. Whether you're new to yoga or looking to add a bit more to your daily life, hopefully this seven-day guide will give you a bit of inspiration and help you piece together your own consistent practice.