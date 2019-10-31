A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Do The Next Time You Can't Sleep

Taking the time to wind down at the end of the day can make or break your sleep quality. From the stress of the day to the constant stimulation of screens, emails, and texts, our brains are often in a state of chaos by bedtime. If we don't take the time to calm and collect our thoughts and nervous system each night, we can fall into a downward spiral leading to more serious health concerns.

To avoid this fate, try this 10-minute simple and relaxing yoga flow to calm your mind and nerves before bed.