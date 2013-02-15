8 Things You Should Know About AcroYoga

It's very possible you've seen a few students playing around after class or watched a few videos online. Maybe you've seen some epic photos in a yoga magazine of two smiling yogis balancing effortlessly on each other's feet and/or hands in some exotic location. Perhaps, upon seeing this, you've thought to yourself, "That's impossible! I could never do that."

Please allow me to let you in on a little secret: Yes, you can!

My name is Daniel Scott, and I teach the Yoga of Trust. For the past six years, I have been blessed to teach thousands of people worldwide to literally turn their lives upside down while loving every second. As a certified AcroYoga instructor and movement therapist, my life is dedicated to helping others answer the question: Are you moving or being moved?

Like any physical practice, yoga or otherwise, AcroYoga is a dynamic offering that can seem both simple and complex. My journey didn’t begin with gymnastics or circus arts. Wandering aimlessly in the labyrinth of corporate life, I ran marathons and partied ruthlessly in my "free" time in hopes of an escape before finding yoga as a true way out. I didn’t do my first free handstand until I was 27, and even then, I was better at falling down then getting up.

Upon truly embracing the practice of AcroYoga, my understanding and appreciation of yoga—and through that, life—has deepened with immense passion and gratitude. Whether you've tried it or not, please enjoy these following tips as guides for the path towards building trust ... within the body, the community, and the true blessing of divine partnership.