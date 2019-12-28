mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines

This 10-Minute Yoga Flow Will Get Your Metabolism Fired Up

Claire Grieve
mbg Contributor By Claire Grieve
mbg Contributor
Claire Grieve is an international yoga specialist, stretch therapist, plant-based health coach and wellness writer based out of Beverly Hills.

Image by Claire Grieve

December 28, 2019

Yoga is so much more than solely a means of rest and relaxation. With so many ways to practice, you can easily switch up from one day to the next. Your body may desire an energizing flow one day, a strengthening flow the next, and the following a restorative. That's the beauty of yoga—it's your practice, and you can make it what you want.

When I'm not able to get in another workout, I love doing a high-octane flow first thing in the morning to get my heart pumping. The great thing about this challenging flow is that it will not only help you work up a sweat, but it'll boost your metabolism, too.

And the best part is that this strength-building, high-intensity flow can be done in just about 10 minutes!

Warm up with five sun salutations.

Start in mountain pose, grounding down with your feet together and arms straight by your sides. Breathe in and sweep your arms up to the sky into an upward salute. Exhale and bend forward into a forward bend. Inhale and lengthen your chest to the sky into a half standing forward bend. Fold forward back to the floor, and step or jump your feet back into chaturanga, a plank pose with your arms bent at a 90-degree angle. Inhale, roll over to the top of your feet and lift your chest to the sky into an upward-facing dog. Exhale and send your hips back into a downward-facing dog. Press your heels firmly toward the ground. Relax your head and neck, and gaze back toward your feet. Stay in this pose for 5 deep breaths and begin the flow again.

Image by Claire Grieve

Article continues below

Downward-facing dog moving into knee-to-nose.

Place your feet hip-width apart, and place your hands about 3 feet ahead of your feet. Pull your hips into the sky, and lengthen your lower back. Take one deep breath. Release one leg high into the air into a three-legged dog. Pull your knee in and try to touch your nose. Kick back into three-legged dog. Repeat this sequence 10 times on each leg, moving quickly to get your heart rate up.

Image by Claire Grieve

High plank to chaturanga.

Start in a plank position with your arms strong and your core activated. Lower down slowly with your arms hugging your body until your arms are at a 90-degree angle. Pause here in chaturanga and hold the position for 10 seconds. Push yourself back up to plank pose. Perform this sequence slower and more thoughtfully than you would a pushup. Repeat this sequence 10 times.

Image by Claire Grieve

Article continues below

Chair pose to boat pose.

Start in mountain pose. Bring your arms up to the sky so that they are next to your ears. Sit your hips back and down as though you are sitting in a chair. Hold chair pose for 30 seconds. Rock back and thoughtfully place your hip bones on the floor lifting your legs into a 45-degree angle toward the sky. Hold boat pose for 30 seconds. Use your core to bring yourself back up to your feet and return to chair pose. Move slowly enough that you're using strength, not momentum, to move between the poses. Repeat this sequence 10 times.

Image by Claire Grieve

Handstand.

Find an empty wall and face it. Place your hands about a foot away from the wall. Kick one leg toward the wall, allowing your hips to come over your shoulders. Let the momentum from the kick bring the other leg into the sky, and rest that leg on the wall as well. Work up to bringing your legs away from the wall and balancing on your own.

This yoga flow can be done anywhere and is a great tool if you're looking to get your heart pumping and your metabolism running in a pinch.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Claire Grieve
Claire Grieve mbg Contributor
Claire Grieve is a highly sought after international yoga specialist, stretch therapist, plant-based health coach and wellness writer. Claire underwent extensive yoga training with some...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/a-yoga-to-boost-your-metabolism

Your article and new folder have been saved!