Yoga is so much more than solely a means of rest and relaxation. With so many ways to practice, you can easily switch up from one day to the next. Your body may desire an energizing flow one day, a strengthening flow the next, and the following a restorative. That's the beauty of yoga—it's your practice, and you can make it what you want.

When I'm not able to get in another workout, I love doing a high-octane flow first thing in the morning to get my heart pumping. The great thing about this challenging flow is that it will not only help you work up a sweat, but it'll boost your metabolism, too.

And the best part is that this strength-building, high-intensity flow can be done in just about 10 minutes!