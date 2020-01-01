An Intention-Setting Yoga Flow To Manifest Your Goals In 2020

It's a new year and a new decade! Now is the perfect time to set intentions for what you want to achieve in the year ahead. Try this yoga flow to set your New Year's intentions and manifest everything that you want in 2020.

To start, grab your journal and write down one to three things you would like to achieve next year. Be realistic; set SMART goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and timely.

This yoga flow requires focus, balance, and persistence—attributes that will help achieve all that you desire next year. As you hold each pose, focus on a point ahead and set the intention to achieve the goals you wrote down for the year.