When it comes to meditation, there can be quite the spectrum—some swear by a daily practice, while others can be a little confused about how to get started.

According to internationally-renowned meditation teacher and best-selling author Light Watkins, people are looking towards meditation to help cope with uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus—no matter where on the spectrum they might fall.

“It’s now needed more than ever before,” he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “I’m seeing so many people talking about meditation in a very direct way, and it’s exciting to be part of that conversation.”

One way of thinking about meditation, Watkins explains, is through a gratitude practice. While a gratitude meditation might not be your typical “close your eyes and breathe” sort of practice, it can have those similar profound effects on your mental health. It’s especially great for people who might feel intimidated by meditation or are new to the practice.

Here, Watkins explains how to practice a gratitude meditation, and why it’s so crucial to focus on gratitude during this time.