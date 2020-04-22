A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

These days, it's easy to get lost in the 24/7 news cycle and shaken up by the dramatic change in our daily routine. This following meditation can help you come back to yourself.

Whether you realize it or not, your higher self (or your spiritual self, your intuition, your inner knowing—whatever you feel comfortable calling it) is always available to you. Dedicate this 15-minute practice to asking it questions and creating enough space for insights to come through freely. Find a comfortable seat, and let's begin.