A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times
These days, it's easy to get lost in the 24/7 news cycle and shaken up by the dramatic change in our daily routine. This following meditation can help you come back to yourself.
Whether you realize it or not, your higher self (or your spiritual self, your intuition, your inner knowing—whatever you feel comfortable calling it) is always available to you. Dedicate this 15-minute practice to asking it questions and creating enough space for insights to come through freely. Find a comfortable seat, and let's begin.
This meditation is available to you any time you need to tune out the noise and find some inner guidance. To further elevate your meditation, take some time to journal afterward on any thoughts or new ideas that came through. The more you invite space for your higher self to shine through, the easier it will be to navigate the challenging times to come.
