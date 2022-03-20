Longevity & Beauty Experts Adore This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement

Let's chat about our primary detoxification organ: the liver. Without the liver optimally converting toxins into compounds that can be easily eliminated, those toxins can make a detour and set up shop in the brain, nerves, glands, and other tissues in the body. Left unchecked, that stresses the body unnecessarily and has health implications down the road.

However, with a holistic approach to healthy food and lifestyle choices, we can fully support detoxification in the liver and throughout the body. One of the ways to do this is upping our bodies' antioxidant network and activity.*

When toxins enter the liver, many are biotransformed into water-soluble compounds so they can be excreted via urine. (Fat-soluble ones go out via bile and then on out with our bowel movements). Free radicals are a byproduct of these processes, and the liver relies on antioxidants to neutralize these free radicals and maintain redox balance.* Without homeostasis between oxidants and antioxidants, the liver experiences oxidative stress, and that can mean less optimal conversion and elimination of toxins.*

While getting antioxidants through diet is always a great way to support whole-body longevity, cellular resilience, and, yes—detoxification, there are certain antioxidants like glutathione that are not as bioavailable in dietary sources. That's why we decided to create a premium, antioxidant-rich, glutathione-centered supplement that supports detoxification in the liver and throughout the whole body.*

mindbodygreen's daily detox+ comprehensively supports daily cellular, organ, and whole-body cleanup activities for active detoxification, which is a 24/7 affair.* Master antioxidant glutathione is the leader of this cleanup crew, cruising tissues to help clear toxins and restore equilibrium.*

In addition to delivering specific detoxifying actions in their own right, the four additional bioactives promote the master antioxidant (glutathione) by increasing its production (milk thistle), bolstering its body stores (vitamin C), helping activate its enzymes (selenium), and supporting its regeneration (NAC).* Talk about a 360-degree detox design.

This innovative, detox-supporting formula delivers daily, "boots-on-the-ground" actions against free radicals to combat oxidative stress and promote whole-body health benefits—and wellness experts can't get enough.*

See what leading experts in longevity, detoxification, beauty, and nutrition have to say about leveraging daily detox+ to boost antioxidant activity and buffer against daily biological and environmental stressors.*