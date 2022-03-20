Longevity & Beauty Experts Adore This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement

Experts In Nutrition, Beauty & Longevity Are Loving This Detox Supplement
Our bodies are insanely smart. Seriously, have you considered how innately wise and comprehensive our physiological systems are?
Take the detoxification pathways in your body, for example. No matter what toxins make it into your body via food, air, and water (e.g., heavy metals, environmental pollutants, chemicals, etc.), your liver, kidneys, skin, and intestines work hard to eliminate unwanted compounds and keep your cells clean, less stressed, and resilient.
That said, just like any facet of health, there are a number of factors that affect your body's ability to detox optimally. The products you use, foods and drinks you consume, environment you live in, and your overall genetic makeup all affect how efficiently your detoxification pathways move along.
And boy oh boy, are we facing more environmental toxins and detox challenges than ever before! The fact is, the human race hasn't quite evolved to keep up with the modern toxin load without some active support. (Here's where you come in!)
Let's chat about our primary detoxification organ: the liver. Without the liver optimally converting toxins into compounds that can be easily eliminated, those toxins can make a detour and set up shop in the brain, nerves, glands, and other tissues in the body. Left unchecked, that stresses the body unnecessarily and has health implications down the road.
However, with a holistic approach to healthy food and lifestyle choices, we can fully support detoxification in the liver and throughout the body. One of the ways to do this is upping our bodies' antioxidant network and activity.*
When toxins enter the liver, many are biotransformed into water-soluble compounds so they can be excreted via urine. (Fat-soluble ones go out via bile and then on out with our bowel movements). Free radicals are a byproduct of these processes, and the liver relies on antioxidants to neutralize these free radicals and maintain redox balance.* Without homeostasis between oxidants and antioxidants, the liver experiences oxidative stress, and that can mean less optimal conversion and elimination of toxins.*
While getting antioxidants through diet is always a great way to support whole-body longevity, cellular resilience, and, yes—detoxification, there are certain antioxidants like glutathione that are not as bioavailable in dietary sources. That's why we decided to create a premium, antioxidant-rich, glutathione-centered supplement that supports detoxification in the liver and throughout the whole body.*
mindbodygreen's daily detox+ comprehensively supports daily cellular, organ, and whole-body cleanup activities for active detoxification, which is a 24/7 affair.* Master antioxidant glutathione is the leader of this cleanup crew, cruising tissues to help clear toxins and restore equilibrium.*
In addition to delivering specific detoxifying actions in their own right, the four additional bioactives promote the master antioxidant (glutathione) by increasing its production (milk thistle), bolstering its body stores (vitamin C), helping activate its enzymes (selenium), and supporting its regeneration (NAC).* Talk about a 360-degree detox design.
This innovative, detox-supporting formula delivers daily, "boots-on-the-ground" actions against free radicals to combat oxidative stress and promote whole-body health benefits—and wellness experts can't get enough.*
See what leading experts in longevity, detoxification, beauty, and nutrition have to say about leveraging daily detox+ to boost antioxidant activity and buffer against daily biological and environmental stressors.*
"Stay on top of detoxification—a 24/7 affair."
"As a doctor who specializes in performance today and longevity for the long haul, I am very impressed with this mbg daily detox+ formulation that can be taken daily. Our bodies are constantly exposed to environmental toxins and free radicals every day, so why would we only cleanse or detox a few times a year? This comprehensive and innovative blend allows my body to stay on top of detoxification, which is a 24/7 affair."*
—Kien Vuu, M.D., The Performance and Longevity Doc & bestselling author
"mbg's daily detox+ is in a class of its own."
"Most detox diets and products miss the point. It's not about aggressively 'detoxing' for a few days or weeks, only to get back to 're-toxing' and perpetuating the cycle. I recommend healthful eating habits and, when appropriate, thoughtfully chosen supplements to support the body's built-in detoxification systems. With key players like master antioxidant glutathione, milk thistle, selenium, and vitamin C (but no crazy additives), mbg's daily detox+ is in a class of its own."*
—Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian & health coach
"360-degree detoxification support, every single day."
"A healthy and resilient skin barrier relies on optimal detox pathways in our body each day. But as an entrepreneur and busy mom of two, it is difficult to change up my routine and do a traditional five- to seven-day cleanser detox. I love mindbodygreen's innovative daily detox+ formula because it gives me 360-degree detoxification support every single day in a vegan formula with premium ingredients. This fits very easily into my daily supplement routine!"*
—Tiffany Lee, celebrity hairstylist, makeup artist, and licensed medical esthetician
"I leverage daily detox+ like my personal cellular cleanup crew."
"By prioritizing good nutrition, sleep, and movement in my life, I'm laying a foundation for health and well-being. Even so, the reality is that the pressure of oxidative stress from environmental exposures and biological processes is an inevitable, daily occurrence. I leverage daily detox+ like my personal cellular cleanup crew, helping to strengthen and optimize my body's intrinsic detoxification pathways at the cellular, organ, and whole-body level."*
—Colleen Wachob, mbg co-founder & co-CEO
"My clients love the convenience of this advanced detox formula."
"As a dietitian and a busy woman, I deal with work-life balance and stress each day by detoxing on a daily basis! I try to keep my overall supplement intake low, which is why the new daily detox+ formula by mbg that combines the most powerful and scientifically researched compounds—glutathione, NAC, milk thistle, selenium, and vitamin C—is my go-to. My clients love the convenience of this advanced detox formula, too."*
—Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, longevity dietitian
"Supports the body's natural redox balance and waste removal processes."
"mbg's daily detox+ contains some of my favorite nutrients and bioactives for supporting the body's natural detoxification pathways, like NAC and milk thistle. While some of my clients worry that detoxes and cleanses are all hype or not beneficial for them on a regular basis, this smart supplement works to simultaneously support and upregulate the body's natural redox balance and waste removal processes so you can gain the benefits of detoxification on a daily basis."*
—Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS, doctor of clinical nutrition
