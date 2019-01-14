How to detox for better brain health.

Detoxification is a real buzzword these days, immediately catching our attention when we see it, read it, or hear about it. Especially as we're recovering from the holidays, people are more interested in detoxes and liver cleanses right now than at any other time of the year. But what is detoxification, really? And how is our brain involved?

Physiologically, detoxification is an essential cellular function. When the body detoxifies, it packages debris in the form of foods and toxins so that it can be easily excreted from the body. We eliminate this debris through various mechanisms such as our gastrointestinal tract, genitourinary tract, respiratory tract, and our sweat glands, and it requires the recruitment of multiple organs such as the liver, lungs, gallbladder, skin, kidneys, and yes, the brain.