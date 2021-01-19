A term that emerged in the late 1990s, microbiome is defined as the collection of microorganisms that live in a particular environment, including in and on humans. We have always known about bacteria living in the human gut and on the skin, but newer molecular techniques have allowed us to catalog the vast number and scale of organisms living in every organ of the human body. Overall, some ten thousand trillion organisms live in every human; for each one of our cells, there is a microbial cell which lives in and on us. The vast majority of these organisms live in the large intestine, but some inhabit organs previously thought to be sterile, such as the bladder and the lungs.

Today, we know that hundreds of species of bacteria colonize our lungs, including Provatella, Fusobacterium, and Streptococcus, along with fungi, such as Candida and Saccharomyces. Many of these bacteria and fungi clearly perform important functions, primarily keeping other harmful bacteria out by producing inflammatory proteins that both kill invading bacteria and induce the lung cells to produce bacteria-fighting proteins.

Knowledge of the microbiome is forcing scientists to rethink how lung diseases occur as well as how they might be treated.

Those patients with COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma have all been shown to have very different lung bacteria compared with subjects without lung disease, likely making them more susceptible to other seasonal infections. We also know that exposure to household air pollution significantly changes the populations of bacteria in the human lungs, and smoking alters this microbiome in the lungs, nose, and throat.

Dr. Zar and her colleagues want to find out whether disruption of the lung microbiome from exposure to pollutants is the primary mechanism by which harmful bacteria are able to cause infections in children with pneumonia. To this end, they are culturing the bacteria in the lungs and noses of their young subjects and matching the results to levels of pollutants in their environment.