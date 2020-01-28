Trying To Eat Clean? Avoid These 11 Food Additives
Toxins are anything that gets in the way of the body's ability to do its job. "When you become toxic, the mechanism for detoxification in the liver gets sluggish, and certain toxins can remain active longer than we want or than our systems can handle. This makes us sick and impedes normal metabolism," functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D. tells mbg.
While we can't totally eliminate toxins from our lives, we can take steps to lower the toxic load of our food. Here are a few things to try to avoid if you're looking to eat a little cleaner:
1. Pesticides
Used protect crops from pests, industrial pesticides have been linked to birth defects and certain cancers.
How to cut back:
Organic foods are required to be synthetic pesticide-free. Check out the EWG's Clean 15 and Dirty Dozen lists to see which fruits and veggies are sprayed with the most (and least) pesticides. And organic or not, be sure to rinse your produce off before eating it.
2. BHA (Butylated Hydroxyanisole) & BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene)
These common processed food preservatives have been declared safe but the FDA but are considered possible human carcinogens by the International Agency for Research On Cancer. They’ve also been associated with hormone disruption and smaller sperm size in men, and are banned in the UK.
How to cut back:
Check the ingredient labels of your packaged foods to make sure they aren't preserved with BHA or BHT.
3. Recombinant Bovine Growth Hormone (rBGH/rBST)
This hormone is fed to cows to increase their milk production. It produces elevated levels of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1) in dairy products, which have been found to increase the risk of colon cancer in men.
How to cut back:
Choose organic or hormone-free dairy products.
4. Dioxins.
Dioxins and dioxin-like compounds (DCLs) accumulate in the food chain and are present in many ingredients including meat, dairy products, and fish. Beyond being environmentally damaging, dioxins can be harmful to human health in high doses because of the way they are absorbed and stored by fat tissue. According to the FDA, "Studies suggest that exposure to DLCs may lead to a variety of adverse health effects including reproductive and developmental problems, cardiovascular disease, increased diabetes, and increased cancer."
How to cut back:
Eating organic when possible and limiting your consumption of meat and dairy products will help you avoid dioxins.
5. Bisphenol-A (BPA)
Found in food and beverage can linings, this hormone mimicker is suspected of promoting breast and prostate cancer, reproductive and behavioral problems, obesity, and diabetes.
How to cut back:
To ensure your food is BPA-free, look for cans labeled "BPA- and BPS-free", avoid plastic packaging labeled with the number seven, and don't put plastic food containers in the microwave as its chemicals can leech when heated.
6. Sodium Nitrite/Nitrate
Used in deli foods like processed meats, these preservatives have been linked to cancer in some studies, though more research still needs to be done on them. Nitrate is also a common contaminant in drinking water and the EWG states that "the federal legal limit for nitrate in drinking water fails to address the growing concerns about chronic, low-level exposure to nitrate and potential cancer risk."
How to cut back:
Filter your tap water using a high-quality filter and watch your intake of processed meats.
7. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) form when coal and gasoline is burned, and we can consume them when we eat grilled or charred foods. This class of chemicals has been found to increase cancer risk in animals, though research on their impact on human health is limited.
How to cut back:
Pre-cook your grilled foods and finish over low flame.
8. Heterocyclic Amines
Like PAHs, Heterocyclic Amines (HCAs) can form when food is cooked over an open flame. They are most commonly found in cooked meats and have also been associated with increased cancer risk.
How to cut back:
Pre-cook your grilled foods and finish over low flame.
9. Acrylamide
Acrylamide is a chemical found in fried, starchy foods like french fries and potato chips as well as grains that have been cooked at high temperatures. According to the American Cancer Society, it's not yet clear if the levels of acrylamide in foods raise cancer risk, but some organizations like the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classify it as a probable human carcinogen.
How to cut back:
Avoid fried foods, snack chips, crackers, toasted cereals, cookies, and bread crusts.
10. Artificial Food Coloring and Dyes
Some synthetic food dyes have been linked to neurological disorders like ADHD.
How to cut back:
Look for food that has been dyed using natural ingredients like dragonfruit, spirulina, and carrot.
11. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)
Much of the corn, soy, cottonseed, and canola grown in the US is made from GMOs. The long-term human health impact of GMOs is unclear, but these crops are often sprayed with chemical pesticides that we know to be unhealthy.
How to cut back:
Look for organic food when possible. By definition, a food that's labelled USDA certified organic will also be GMO-free.