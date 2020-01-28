Toxins are anything that gets in the way of the body's ability to do its job. "When you become toxic, the mechanism for detoxification in the liver gets sluggish, and certain toxins can remain active longer than we want or than our systems can handle. This makes us sick and impedes normal metabolism," functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman, M.D. tells mbg.

While we can't totally eliminate toxins from our lives, we can take steps to lower the toxic load of our food. Here are a few things to try to avoid if you're looking to eat a little cleaner: