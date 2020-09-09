According to Trasande, the lining on aluminum cans is notorious for its BPAs. "Canned food is the main pathway of BPA exposure," he says (in addition to that glossy coating on paper receipts). Now, you might find many brands of canned goods with "BPA-free" stamped on the label. But even those require a closer look, says Trasande: "Consumer pressure led to companies replacing BPA with 40 or so other BPs." So, sure, the can might not have any BPAs specifically, but it could still have many other forms of BPs (like BPS, BPF, and so on). "A 'BP' means they kept most of the structure intact, and structure follows function," he adds.

That's not to say you should fear canned food forever—simply take a closer look at your labels to make sure it's free of any BPs—not just BPA. Many brands will now specify BPA- and BPS-free, especially ones that use Tetra Paks: "The plastic they’re using is relatively safe," he notes. But to ensure a completely bisphenol-free meal, Trasande recommends relying on dry or frozen goods for the time being. "The plastic bag is less likely to absorb the chemicals into the food in the first place," he explains. Just don't chuck the entire thing in the microwave and assume you're all set (more on that later).