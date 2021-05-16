According to board-certified endocrinologist Brittany Henderson, M.D., the "best diet" for optimal well-being is entirely personal (and we wholeheartedly agree). Everyone's body reacts differently to certain foods, so it's difficult to say that one diet or eating plan truly trumps all.

This is especially the case when it comes to thyroid health: While certain food groups can be inflammatory for some, it really depends on personal experience to determine which triggers to avoid. However, there are certain foods that tend to be beneficial for a majority of people—one of which is the mighty Brazil nut.

Although, you don't want to munch on an entire bowl in one sitting. Rather, Henderson says on the mindbodygreen podcast that just "two to three Brazil nuts a day" is more than enough for thyroid health. Below, she explains why less is more.